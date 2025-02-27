Royal Oak Ulley: Well known South Yorkshire pub closes again, 14 months after reopening after long closure

A well known South Yorkshire pub has closed again, a year after it was reopened for the first time in years.

The Royal Oak, in the village of Ulley, between Sheffield and Rotherham, reopened in December 2023, after having been closed for four years.

But today, the couple who had reopened it, Pete and Lesley Thompson, confirmed the pub had closed on Tuesday this week.

The Royal Oak, Ulley, looks set to re-open after four years. Picture: Dean Atkins,
The Royal Oak, Ulley, looks set to re-open after four years. Picture: Dean Atkins,

Pete said they had left due to unforeseen circumstances and said he and Lesley had enjoyed their year running the venue.

He said: “I’ve just absolutely loved doing what we have done here.

“We’ve met some great people while we’ve been here and we’ve made some friends for life.”

Pete and Lesley Tomlinson re-opened the Royal Oak, Ulley in 2023
Pete and Lesley Tomlinson re-opened the Royal Oak, Ulley in 2023

The couple took over in December 2023.

Lesley was part of the Great Britain diving team in three successful Olympic games, competing under her maiden name of Lesley Ward in Barcelona in 1992, Atlanta in 1996, in Athens in 2000.

Pete also runs a business restoring historic properties.

They took over the pub after they decided they would like to change careers, and Pete said they hoped to go back to running pubs again in the future.

Residents in the village were said to be delighted to see it reopening again, as it was the only pub in the pictureque village, which is located close to the Ulley Reservoir and the nearby Ulley Country Park

The pub is owned by Samuel Smith’s brewery and had been closed since 2019 until the couple reopened it again.

It is one of a number of pubs that the company has reopened in Sheffield and South Yorkshire in recent years.

Others which have re-opened have included The Cow and Calf, on Skew Hill Lane in Grenoside, which re-opened for the first time since the pandemic in June last year.

