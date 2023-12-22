Pictures show how Royal Oak pub, Ulley, is looking now, re-opened after four years of closure

It was closed for four years - but now it's back!

The Royal Oak pub, on Turnshaw Road, Ulley, near Sheffield, has finally re-opened its doors, with drinkers packing into the popular venue this week again for the first time since 2019.

And we have put together a gallery, below, showing exactly how it now looks inside.

The doors were finally re-opened on Friday, December 15, and these 14 pictures show how the venue has been refurbished and renovated since it's closure all those years ago.

Delighted landlord Pete Tomlinson, is running the venue with his wife, former Olympic diver Lesley Tomlinson, who competed under the surname Ward.

Pete said: "We have had so much positivity about re-opening. It's been fantastic since we opened.

"We've been really busy since opening. The locals are really ecstatic that they have their pub back."

He said people had told the couple that the re-opening had brought the community back together again.

They plan to start doing cooked food including Sunday lunches in the new year.

Opening night also saw some local celebrities attend, with former Olympic decathlete Mike Corden, and former Sheffield United assistant boss Alan Knill.

