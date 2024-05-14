If you talk to anyone over a certain age in Sheffield, most of them will agree on one thing - and that is that we've lost some beautiful buildings over the years.
Many of them have been lost in the city centre, but by no means all of them, with many of those that people look back upon with great affection from the suburbs.
We asked people in the city centre: “What Sheffield building do you wish they’d never demolished?” We created a video of their answers.
The replies also attracted a lot of interest on our Facebook page. So, when we created a picture gallery of those buildings described by residents, we also included some of the buildings that were named on Facebook.
Some of those mentioned had been lost in the lifetime of those who mentioned them. Others were already long gone before most of us were even born.
Some of the answers that we received were not strictly buildings - but we have included them because they are still iconic landmarks which hold a massive place in the city’s collective affections.
Take a look at the video, and take a look through the gallery below. What would you have added?
