Video and gallery: The 12 beautiful buildings and landmarks Sheffield residents wish had never been demolished

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 14th May 2024, 07:49 BST

The 12 Sheffield buildings residents wish had never been demolished. Watch our video and look at the gallery

If you talk to anyone over a certain age in Sheffield, most of them will agree on one thing - and that is that we've lost some beautiful buildings over the years.

Many of them have been lost in the city centre, but by no means all of them, with many of those that people look back upon with great affection from the suburbs.

We asked people in the city centre: “What Sheffield building do you wish they’d never demolished?” We created a video of their answers.

The replies also attracted a lot of interest on our Facebook page. So, when we created a picture gallery of those buildings described by residents, we also included some of the buildings that were named on Facebook.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as all of the latest breaking news updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free newsletter

Some of those mentioned had been lost in the lifetime of those who mentioned them. Others were already long gone before most of us were even born.

Some of the answers that we received were not strictly buildings - but we have included them because they are still iconic landmarks which hold a massive place in the city’s collective affections.

Take a look at the video, and take a look through the gallery below. What would you have added?

These are the 12 buildings, and other landmarks, that the Sheffield public told us they wish had never been demolished. Photo: Picture Sheffield

1. The buildings we wish had never been demolished

These are the 12 buildings, and other landmarks, that the Sheffield public told us they wish had never been demolished. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Nigel Walsh, formerly of Woodseats, said: "It's not a building as such, but the hole in the road. Definitely. It was iconic for Sheffield."

2. Hole in the Road

Nigel Walsh, formerly of Woodseats, said: "It's not a building as such, but the hole in the road. Definitely. It was iconic for Sheffield." Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Deb Lee suggested the old Sheffield register office on Arundel Gate, nicknamed the Wedding Cake. She said: "What an iconic building that was! So Dr Who."

3. 'The Wedding Cake'

Deb Lee suggested the old Sheffield register office on Arundel Gate, nicknamed the Wedding Cake. She said: "What an iconic building that was! So Dr Who." Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Richard Campos, from Norton, suggested the Tinsley Towers, which were demolished in 2008. He said: "They were the signatories of Sheffield. When you came down the motorway, you saw the twin towers, and you knew you were home. Phill Tober, from Gleadless agreed. He said he used to work at Meadowhall and the towers were something he used to see day in day out.

4. Tinsley Cooling Towers

Richard Campos, from Norton, suggested the Tinsley Towers, which were demolished in 2008. He said: "They were the signatories of Sheffield. When you came down the motorway, you saw the twin towers, and you knew you were home. Phill Tober, from Gleadless agreed. He said he used to work at Meadowhall and the towers were something he used to see day in day out.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ResidentsVideoSheffieldPeopleFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.