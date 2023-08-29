Wagging tails and puppuccinos will be taking over a Sheffield city centre bar next month.

The popular Pup Up Cafe is returning to Sheffield with a one-day event allowing dog lovers to mingle with up to 50 ‘doggos’.

Since director and organiser Marcus Ackford launched the business, dog-centred events have toured across the country offering opportunities for pooches and their humans to get together and make new friends, often with breed-focused sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now for the first time, after a large number of requests, the firm has announced a mixed breeds event allowing up to 50 dogs of all shapes and sizes to play and pose for photos.

The team behind Pup Up Cafe are bringing a mixed breeds event to Sheffield for the first time, allowing 50 dogs of all shapes and sizes to enjoy 90 minutes of socialisation and playtime.

It added: “We have the whole of the amazing Revolucion De Cuba venue all to ourselves for pups to mingle in a safe, secure space!

“Better be quick with tickets on this one as Sheffield is usually a sell out event!”

The 90-minute event will take place at Revolución de Cuba, on Mappin Street in the city centre on Saturday, September 23 from 12.30pm to 2pm.

Tickets are on sale for £15.00 per person, or £9.50 if you bring your dog to the party. Each dog enters for free but a ticket is required. All pooches can enjoy unlimited puppuccinos and treats, professional photos with props, and ‘off lead time’ in a secure and staffed area.