Raffina Sheffield: New restaurant concept to be unveiled by former Masterchef star

Reece Elliott has partnered with an established Sheffield restaurant on Ecclesall Road to launch Raffina by Reece Elliott.

The 24-year-old, who was born and bred in Sheffield, impressed judges on the BBC show Masterchef The Professionals in 2020, having previously scooped second place in Junior Masterchef of Great Britain at just 19 years old. He wowed the panellists with his expertise and showcased his talent for creating refined culinary masterpieces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reece Elliott came second in junior Masterchef GB and appeared on Masterchef: The Professionals in 2020.

The new menu will launch in March and offer Italian inspired food, delivered with a modern twist, using the highest quality ingredients.

Reece said: "It is an absolute dream come true. Running my own kitchen, designing my own menu, and having my own team is now a reality, and I couldn't think of a better location to start this new venture.

"Our menu will bring a range of Italian inspired tastes. We are confident everyone will love our take on some of the classics and our new combinations.

“From wild mushroom and truffle arancini and sea bream ceviche for starters; to pan-fried cod fillet and pork loin and belly for the main course, we will be providing diners with an exceptional experience.

Raffina launched in May 2021 and is now embarking on a new phase with Reece Elliott.

"As a Sheffield-based chef, this is a real landmark opportunity for me and my team to deliver the best culinary expertise within the area."

The restaurant will be offering its new lunch and dinner menus Wednesday – Saturday. It will also be open for drinks and Italian inspired sweet and savoury treats from the bar throughout the day Monday to Saturday.

Reece has over eight years of culinary experience, including Chef at the three-rosette Cavendish Hotel in Baslow, Derbyshire. He has cooked alongside a highly regarded line-up of Michelin starred chefs including Marcus Wareing, Monica Galetti, Raymond Blanc, Tom Kerridge and James Martin. Sous chef Jamie Fullen will also be joining Reece at Raffina from the Cavendish.