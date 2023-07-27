PureGym Crystal Peaks: First look inside new gym at Drakehouse Retail Park, Sheffield
The 14,000 sq ft facility on Drakehouse Retail Park, next to Halfords, opened its doors for the first time on July 21, taking over a building previously occupied by Place Gym.
Bosses say it is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week through what they describe as ‘low-cost, zero-contract memberships’.
PureGym said in a statement: “There is huge appetite for affordable gyms in Sheffield and we are therefore delighted to be expanding our footprint in the city. The brand-new gym is in a prime location on Crystal Peaks Retail Park, is equipped with everything members need to meet their fitness goals and will be open 24/7 so members can workout whenever is most convenient for them.”
PureGym took over the Drakehouse site previously occupied by the former Place Gym, and has carried out a £1.2m refit of the site over the last few weeks.