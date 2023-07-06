PureGym is taking over the Drakehouse site previously occupied by the former Place Gym, and has carried out a £1.2m refit of the site over the last few weeks.
PureGym already runs three gyms in the city – at Meadowhall, Millhouses, and St Mary’s Road near the city centre. The business has now confirmed an opening date for the Crystal Peaks site, which it says will be up and running on July 21.
The 14,000 sq ft facility, located next to Halfords, will be open from 12pm on July 21 and accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the operator says will it will be running low-cost, zero-contract memberships.
The gym will feature:
> 220+ pieces of state-of-the-art equipment
> A functional zone, free weights area, fixed resistance, cardio equipment, and a fitness studio
> A huge range of classes, all included within the membership price
> Certified PTs available to support clients
> Free parking available on site
A spokesperson for PureGym, said: “There is huge appetite for affordable gyms in Sheffield and we are therefore delighted to be expanding our footprint in the city. The brand-new gym is in a prime location on Crystal Peaks Retail Park, is equipped with everything members need to meet their fitness goals and will be open 24/7 so members can workout whenever is most convenient for them.
“We look forward to welcoming new members through the doors of PureGym Sheffield Crystal Peaks – look out for our opening offer!”
The opening of the site will also provide nine new jobs.
Some users of the previous gym, Place Gym, were unhappy after it announced its closure to its members in April and placed a statement on its website. But it was confirmed soon after that a new business would take over the building and open a new gym there after a programme of refurbishments, and that the on-site hairdressers, The Place Hair and Beauty Salon, would not be affected by the closure and would stay open throughout.