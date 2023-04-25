A new gym is set to open near Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, and will replace a fitness centre that has just closed.

The Place Gym has closed its business at Drakehouse retail park, in Waterthorpe, having announced its closure to its members and placed a statement on its website. Monday was due to be its last day.

But it has now been confirmed a new business will take over the building and open a new gym there later this year after a programme of refurbishments, and the on-site hairdressers will stay open throughout.

It is understood that there will be a £1.2 million refurbishment before PureGym opens up with new equipment in late summer.

PureGym is set to open near Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, and will replace a fitness centre that has just closed. PIcture shows one of PureGym's existing sites.

PureGym already runs three gyms in the city – at Meadowhall, Millhouses, and St Mary’s Road near the city centre.

It is taking over the lease on the building at Drakehouse, but is not taking over the previous business.

PureGym said in a statement: “PureGym is excited to be bringing affordable, flexible fitness to Crystal Peaks Retail Park this summer, a highly sought-after location in Sheffield. Our brand new gym will be accessible 24/7 and provide members with a broad variety of exercise machines and equipment, a large functional area, gym classes and a cycle studio all included in their membership, as well as access to our PTs.

“Our high-quality, low-cost gyms have proven popular across Sheffield and we are therefore excited to open our fourth gym in the city, providing the local community with a great value gym where everybody is welcome. We look forward to welcoming new members in the coming months.”

PureGym is set to open near Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, and will replace a fitness centre that has just closed. PIcture shows one of PureGym's existing sites. PIcture: PureGym

The Place Hair, Drakehouse, remains open

The hair salon within the building, The Place Hair, remains open through the whole takeover and refurbishment.

Natalie Reaney, who runs The Place Hair, along with Serena Stoeman, said: “We’ve had a lot of people contacting us asking us if we’re closing. But we are remaining open throughout the entire refit, and our business hours will not change.”

The Place Gym had stated their closure was a result of their strategic focus on enabling communities to thrive, in partnership with Local Authority clients. Sheffield Council says the Places Gym at Waterthorpe was not a local authority site and the council was not involved with operation of the site or the decision to close.

Picture shows The Place Hair. The salon inside the gym on the Drakehouse retail park, near Crystal Peaks, is open now and will remain open throughout the changeover as PureGym takes over the building from The Place Gym.