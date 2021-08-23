Clegg Construction is building 229 apartments on the site of the former Queens Hotel on Scotland Street.

It comes after groundworks started in spring but then halted while a dig took place. The results are currently unknown but builders are back on site and aiming to finish in early 2023.

‘Founders Yard’ is set to feature a rooftop garden, courtyard, lounge, meeting room, basement car park and a biomass heating and hot water system.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Construction has started on a £40m block of flats in Sheffield after months of archaeological investigations

It is being paid for by RISE Homes and the company will own the building and act as landlord once complete.

Stephen Brown, contract manager at Clegg Construction, said: “This project is set to be really interesting to build. It’s on a difficult site, with the topography requiring significant retaining structures to be constructed, as well as building out the underground car park. However, we’re always up for a challenge and the team is really enjoying pushing forwards and seeing progress begin.”

In the planning application, architects Hadfield Cawkwell Davidson state: “As part of Sheffield’s Town Field, the site is likely to have been in agricultural use during the medieval and early post-medieval periods.

“Scotland Street had been laid out by 1736 and development had taken place across the site by 1771. The most significant feature known to have stood within the site is a furnace that was constructed by Sheffield’s Corporation of Cutlers in 1759.

“The furnace, the only commercial enterprise undertaken by the Cutlers, remained extant in 1784 but its site was occupied by terraced housing, a yard and an outdoor toilet block by 1853.

“The construction of the 19th century houses is likely to have impacted on any remains of the furnace, particularly if these properties possessed cellars.”

Founders Yard is the latest scheme which is changing the face of the Scotland Street area from light industrial to residential.

The ‘Brass Founders’ students flats opened on the same road a few years ago.

Other developments nearby include Velocity Village and St Vincent’s Place, both on Solly Street.

Local journalism holds the powerful to account and gives people a voice. Please take out a digital subscription or buy a paper.