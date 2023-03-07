Provisional reopening date announced for Sheffield's beloved Dore Grill venue

The reopening date has been announced for a much-loved former restaurant that left a community shocked when it shut down last year.

The building on Church Lane is currently being renovated and is set for a new lease of life as two new businesses. The modern bar and restaurant and an artisan bakery and coffee shop are set to open at the venue with a provisional launch date of Monday, April 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the venue said this date may change at this stage as it is dependent on ‘everything going to plan with the refurbishment and conversion.’

Director Samantha Vardy.

When it does open, the space will provide all day casual dining for 190 covers across the bar, restaurant and outside terrace area. The menu will feature Italian inspired dishes with a good range of wines, spirits, beers and cocktails. The on-site bakery and coffee shop will be open from 8.30am with both businesses operating seven days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development is being led by an independently owned retail and hospitality group based in the Peak District. Other sites include; Bank House Hathersage, Coach House Castleton, Nineteen Ten Café and Castleton Coffee Co.

The two new businesses will create 30 jobs for the area. They are inviting people to apply for a variety of positions including bakers, baristas, cocktail bartenders, front of house and kitchen staff at all levels.

Director Samantha Vardy said previously: "Our aim is to deliver a great customer experience and we want to recruit the very best people for this exciting new hospitality project."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dore Grill restaurant in Sheffield has been put up for sale following its shock closure in November last year