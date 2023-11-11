Hundreds of people marched on the town hall calling for a ceasefire in Gaza

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One man holding an English flag attended a huge pro-Palestinian protest in Sheffield.

The man, who wore a bomber jacket, combat trousers and boots, said he did not support “that lot” and had come from the war memorial in Barker’s Pool where he had “paid his respects” for Armistice Day. He declined to give his name and left after a short time without interacting with the crowd.

Hundreds of people marched on Sheffield Town Hall calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were out in numbers including ‘police liaison officers’ in blue bibs and 'tactical support' in a van on Barker’s Pool. A drone hovered over the area at height of about 150ft.

Earlier, hundreds of people set off from Ellesemere Green in Spital Hill and marched on the town hall calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. They were met by scores of protesters already in the city centre. The crowd grew so large, shoppers heading to Fargate and down Pinstone Street struggled to get through.

The rally took place at the same time as a huge march in London, amid tensions between the government, pro-Palestinians and the far right.

Pro-Palestine rally in Sheffield city centre.

Organisers, the Sheffield Palestine Solidarity Campaign, described it as a one of ‘unity, not of hate’. A string of demonstrations have now been held in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is more than a month since Hamas gunmen launched an unprecedented assault on Israel October 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking more than 200 hostages.

Israel has responded with air strikes on Gaza and has launched a ground offensive. More than 10,800 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Sheffield Trade Union Council took part in the Sheffield march.

Man with placard at Sheffield Town Hall. Home secretary Suella Braverman had described pro-Palestine demonstrations as 'hate marches'.

Secretary Martin Mayer, said: “We know from opinion polls that the overwhelming majority of the public in Sheffield and across the country want an end to the bombing of Palestine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over 10,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli bombs since October 7, with over 4,000 of those being children. How many more have to die to satisfy the Israeli state’s thirst for revenge? Gaza is being bombed to the point of complete destruction. The human suffering is intolerable. We demand a ceasefire now.”