Around 500 people attended a rally in Sheffield city centre yesterday, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The message of the rally, "stop the war on Gaza, stop the genocide", was shared on social media by Sheffield Coalition Against Israeli Apartheid, who organised the demonstration.

A similarly sized crowd had gathered last weekend, October 21, and before that, on October 11.

One protester said online: "Lots of children waving flags at the Palestine demo outside Sheffield City Hall.

"It makes my heart ache to think of having been to Palestine protests myself as a child, and we still need to raise our voices."

The demonstration in Sheffield city centre (Photo: Rei Takver)

A number of Jewish people from Sheffield, who were in attendance, wrote to all Sheffield MPs this week to call for a ceasefire, the rescue of Israeli hostages, to end the blockade of basic services to Gaza, and prevent ground invasion of Gaza.

One of these activists held a sign reading "not in my name".

The letter, shared on Twitter, said: "We unequivocally condemn war crimes committed in this conflict including the targeting and killing of civilians on both sides. The rule of international law must apply to all.

The demonstration in Sheffield city centre (October 28) (Photo: Rei Takver)

"We are left grieving from Hamas’ brutal attack on Israeli civilians … We are grieving the thousands of Palestinians dead and injured in Gaza."