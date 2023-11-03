Sheffield Council calls for ceasefire in Gaza and Israel amid huge free Palestine protests

Sheffield Council has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Israel and for a two-state solution to the conflict in a full council motion this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The motion, approved by the council which is mostly made up of Labour councillors, also stated “Sir Keir Starmer was wrong” to say Israel had the right to withhold food, water and electricity from Gaza and called for him to apologise and retract his statement.

Speaking after the vote, council leader Tom Hunt said the motion was shaped by Labour, Green and Liberal Democrat parties following amendments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “We have been discussing the appalling heartbreaking scenes in Palestine and Israel. Over the past three and a half weeks we have seen appalling tragedies and we know people in Palestine and Israel and in our city are suffering, grieving.

Sheffield Council has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Israel and for a two-state solution to the conflict in a full council motion this week.

“The motion makes it clear we stand together united against the atrocities we have seen. We as a city council will work for peace and we will call on UK and international politicians to do everything they can to resume the peace process and work for a two-state solution.

“We think there needs to be a ceasefire now, the release of hostages and humanitarian aid let into Gaza.

“We are a proud city of sanctuary, we are a diverse city of many faiths and communities and on this we have come together to stand as one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will be continuing to work together to bring us as a city together over the coming days and weeks.”

Sheffield Council has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Israel and for a two-state solution to the conflict in a full council motion this week.

A large crowd of people – many holding Palestine flags and some holding signs – gathered outside the Town Hall entrance ahead of the full council meeting protesting against the conflict in the middle east.

Chants from the crowd outside the Town Hall could be heard inside the council chamber where leaders were taking questions from free Palestine protesters.

The motion was then approved calling for: an immediate ceasefire, the immediate release of Israeli hostages, the international community to push for a two-state solution and cease all arms sales to Israel and end military aid for Israel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a speech defending his position on Tuesday, Sir Keir said he recognised he has to address “collective responsibility”, the principle that his shadow ministers must adopt a unified position.

More than 9,200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza so far, mostly women and children, and more and than 23,000 people have been wounded, the Gaza Health Ministry said, as reported by the PA news agency.