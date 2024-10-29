Project Peter Pan: Our campaign over housing crisis for first time buyers shortlisted for news award

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Oct 2024, 16:58 BST
A campaign by The Star over the pressures facing young first-time buyers is in the running for a news award - and we need your help by tomorrow!

It’s a sad reality that many people are struggling to get on the property ladder and renting costs on the rise.

With many people struggling to get on the property ladder and renting costs on the rise, The Star called for change as part of Project Peter Pan, a National World campaign to listen to young people at the brunt of the cost of living crisis and unable to get on the property ladder. Now, we’ve been shortlisted for a public vote award.placeholder image
With many people struggling to get on the property ladder and renting costs on the rise, The Star called for change as part of Project Peter Pan, a National World campaign to listen to young people at the brunt of the cost of living crisis and unable to get on the property ladder. Now, we’ve been shortlisted for a public vote award. | UGC

It’s why The Star called for change in April and May this year as part of Project Peter Pan - a National World campaign to listen to young people bearing the brunt of the cost of living crisis and unable to get on the property ladder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Along with a number of stories shining a light on young people’s struggles and what can be done to make a change, it led to the creation of ‘Project Peter Pan: The Cost of Housing,’ a new documentary hosted on the Shots! website about the impact on the so-called ‘lost generation.’

The Star’s contributions included analysis of how rent has skyrocketed for a tenth of Sheffield’s renters, advice on how first-time buyers can pace themselves while looking for a house and the experiences of young buyers trying to cope they face either paying huge rental fees or moving back in with their parents.

Now, we’ve been shortlisted for an award - and we’re asking for your help to claim the top spot.

Running during our industry’s Journalism Matters week happening right now (October 28 – November 3), the ‘Making a Difference’ public vote for the best local and national campaigns is live now.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You, our readers, have until 5pm tomorrow (October 30) to cast your vote for the best campaign you feel highlighted what’s important. The local and national winners will be announced later in the week.

You can support The Star by voting for Project Peter Pan at the newsmediauk.org website here.

Journalism Matters week is the news media industry’s annual campaign highlighting the benefits journalism creates for our society. Run by the News Media Association, Journalism Matters is a chance for news media titles to tell readers about the important job news local outlets do and why we do it.

Related topics:PeopleHousing crisisSheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice