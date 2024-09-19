This video More videos

A new community in Sheffield has been officially launched, bringing 93 affordable homes to the city.

Sheffield City Council and Together Housing are behind the project.

In the video above, The Star’s Harry Harrison accompanied council leader Tom Hunt as he was toured the new development.

Councillor Hunt said the city needed more affordable homes and discussed measures the new government are taking to ensure affordable homes are not snapped up and rented out by landlords.

Later in the video, we hear from Peter Denton, CEO of Homes England, about the importance of affordable housing.