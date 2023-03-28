Poundland is opening its largest store in Yorkshire in Rotherham with extra-wide aisles, belted checkouts and changing rooms.

The discount chain says the new site, in the former M&S unit at Parkgate, will have extra-wide aisles and sell fresh, chilled and frozen food, beer, wines and spririts and clothing and homeware.

Opening on Friday, it will create 10 jobs and employ 39, with 29 workers transferring from its smaller store on the same site which closes on Thursday.

Other categories on sale include pet, entertainment and stationery, greetings cards, make up, appliances and toys. About a third of the store will be dedicated to Pep clothing and home. The firm claims it is one of the UK’s top 20 clothing retailers. The new Rotherham store will have changing rooms.

Poundland director of retail, Darren Kay, said: “We love being in Rotherham, in fact we’ve been here for over 10 years and we know how much locals love their Poundland. That’s why we wanted to open an even bigger and better store – our largest in South Yorkshire. The size of the store means there’s more of our amazing value under one roof across more categories than ever before.

“Where we’ve opened stores of this scale in other areas, they have wowed customers and we’re thrilled that Rotherham will be one of the first locations in the UK to have one of our large ‘destination’ stores bringing shoppers from across South Yorkshire. What’s more customers won’t have to travel far as we are on the same retail park. We really can’t wait to open the doors on Friday.”

