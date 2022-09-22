Cost of living crisis: Sheffield Poundland stores double number of £1 items to help with cost of living

Poundland stores around the UK are doubling the amount of items which are priced at £1 or less to help residents tackle rising costs

The major superstore says it is focusing on delivering value on single items so customers can avoid tying up household cash in supermarket bulk buys that only bring the lowest prices following the spike in the cost of living.

This means that Poundland will rise 60 per cent to give better value to customers.

Poundland to tackle the rising cost of living increasing their items of £1, a new PEP&CO category and introducing a new variety of food essentials.

Shoppers will also be able to get their goodies at more locations, with 15 new stores set to open by the end of September.

The chain is on track to expand their chilled and frozen food range and new clothing departments to almost half its stores by the year end.

Following this, "Project Diamond" will see the range added to 100 more stores out of 850 stores in the UK.

Once the latest transition is complete in September, over 350 stores – will offer customers chilled and frozen food, alongside a whole new category such as PEP&CO clothing and homewares with the roll-out of new fresh meat and fish lines.

Currently the initial new roll-out includes 11 items including ribs, steaks, bacon, sausages, mince, salmon and cod fillets, starting at just £1.

Poundland is also introducing "value heroes" on its online store - a range of household staples which will cost just £1 including a 433ml Fairy Washing Up Liquid and five-pack of Twirl chocolate bars.

Austin Cooke, Poundland’s chief operating officer, said: “Right across the country, our colleagues are working hard to bring their communities more value, in more places, on the items they want and need, week in, week out.