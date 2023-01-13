Five big planning applications in the pipeline for Rotherham – from town centre facelift to new M1 service station

Five big plans in the pipeline for Rotherham include major changes to the town centre and a new Welcome Break service station at Catcliffe.

Here are five of the biggest plans taking shape across the borough.

Welcome Break service station

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new service station off the M1 at Catcliffe was approved in November 2021, and is now in the building process.

The new service station off the M1 at Catcliffe was approved in November 2021, and is now in the building process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 32,000 sq ft main building will be made up of a retail area, toilets, gaming area, and concession units on the ground floor, with a business lounge and conference rooms on a mezzanine floor.

Around 300 jobs will be created, and the station will be open 24/7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total there will be 460 car parking spaces, 76 HGV parking spaces, 16 parking spaces for coaches, 14 parking spaces for cars towing caravans and 15 motorcycle parking spaces.

A new slip road will be created to join the parkway, so vehicles leaving the service station could access the M1 via Catcliffe Roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning permission was granted in June 2022 for a 715,000 sq ft distribution centre off the M18 in Hellaby

Panattoni distribution centre – Hellaby

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning permission was granted in June 2022 for a 715,000 sq ft distribution centre off the M18 in Hellaby, which developer says will create more than 1,000 jobs when fully operational.

Outline plans for the scheme, off Cumwell Lane, attracted more than 200 objections before gaining approval from Rotherham Council in November 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objections were made on the grounds of air quality, traffic and noise but applicants say the scheme will provide between one to two million pounds per year in business rates income.

Forge Island on the River Don will be transformed into a new leisure quarter for Rotherham Town Centre with a cinema, restaurants, hotel, car parking, and residential uses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

RMBC’s planning officers say mitigations are in place to prevent noise, and that air quality had been assessed.

Forge Island – Town centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Major changes are afoot for Rotherham Town Centre, starting with the long-awaited Forge Island development which is currently under construction.

Forge Island on the River Don will be transformed into a new leisure quarter for Rotherham Town Centre with a cinema, restaurants, hotel, car parking, and residential uses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Arc cinema and a Travelodge Hotel will take up units on the development, as well as a luxury coffee shop, Japanese-Brazilian restaurant, Peri Peri eatery and burger and shake joint Cow & Cream.

Corporation Street is also set for a makeover to accompany the plans – the former Wilkos store could be demolished to make way for a new theatre, and a burnt-out former nightclub is set to be redeveloped into apartments and shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

New cafe and play area – Rother Valley

Plans for a new lakeside cafe and play area at Rother Valley Country Park were lodged in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, the new cafe will be sited in the area currently used by Firbeck Sailing Club, made up of a flat-roofed building, boat storage and concrete jetty, which will be relocated to the existing activity centre.

Staff facilities and customer toilets will also be provided, with the cafe facing the water’s edge, as well as a children’s play area to the rear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car park next to the Stables Cafe will become an “outdoor amenity space”, creating a pedestrian friendly area.

The existing park rangers’ bungalow to the south of the central courtyard area will be demolished to make way for the relocated cycle hire hub, with the rangers’ facilities to be moved to the disused adventure valley play area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development will be funded through the Government’s levelling up fund.

American chicken chain Popeyes and Poundland – Parkgate

Advertisement Hide Ad

American chicken chain Popeyes and Poundland are planned for Parkgate retail centre.

The Louisiana style restaurant complete with drive-thru at Retail World off Staduim Way, as part of the chain’s expansion into the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bosses announced plans for a further 20 UK branches last month, with Rotherham likely to be the first of the new franchises to open in the former KFC branch.