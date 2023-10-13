News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Former village Post Office in Ulley is now charming cottage for sale for £525,000

A former village Post Office is now for sale as a charming three or four bedroom cottage.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:51 BST

A traditional cottage in a former village Post Office near Sheffield has been listed for sale at just over half-a-million pounds.

Suitably named The Old Post Office, this property would be excellent for fans of traditional looking homes, with the exposed beams and brick fireplace adding a period charm to the property. The listing with Redbrik states described the house as "beautifully presented" and an "exquisite property".

When entering the property, you find yourself in a "fabulous, traditional style kitchen", which has been completed with an Everhot Stove - which can also be purchased in a seperate negotiation. The kitchen leads into the dining room, which provides further access to the utility room, lounge and subsequently the study.

The lounge appears to be the hub of the home, providing one of many access points to the enclosed rear garden, as well as the study and stairs to the first floor. The study has potential to become a fourth bedrooms, due to the adjoining w.c.

Three double bedrooms are located on the first floor, with a four-piece family bathroom. The master bedroom is the only to benefit from a shower en-suite and a dressing room.

The Old Post Office is found on Main Street in the heart of Ulley.

This four bedroom cottage in South Yorkshire was once the village post office.

The Old Post Office

This four bedroom cottage in South Yorkshire was once the village post office.

The enclosed garden features a lawn, decked terrace, greenhouse and covered seating area.

Landscaped rear garden

The enclosed garden features a lawn, decked terrace, greenhouse and covered seating area.

The study comes with a toilet so you need not walk far when working from home.

Study with toilet

The study comes with a toilet so you need not walk far when working from home.

The exposed beams and brick fireplace are excellent for someone who likes a traditional style.

Lounge

The exposed beams and brick fireplace are excellent for someone who likes a traditional style.

