A traditional cottage in a former village Post Office near Sheffield has been listed for sale at just over half-a-million pounds.

Suitably named The Old Post Office, this property would be excellent for fans of traditional looking homes, with the exposed beams and brick fireplace adding a period charm to the property. The listing with Redbrik states described the house as "beautifully presented" and an "exquisite property".

When entering the property, you find yourself in a "fabulous, traditional style kitchen", which has been completed with an Everhot Stove - which can also be purchased in a seperate negotiation. The kitchen leads into the dining room, which provides further access to the utility room, lounge and subsequently the study.

The lounge appears to be the hub of the home, providing one of many access points to the enclosed rear garden, as well as the study and stairs to the first floor. The study has potential to become a fourth bedrooms, due to the adjoining w.c.

Three double bedrooms are located on the first floor, with a four-piece family bathroom. The master bedroom is the only to benefit from a shower en-suite and a dressing room.

The Old Post Office is found on Main Street in the heart of Ulley.

