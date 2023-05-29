Warmer nights means time to eat either al fresco or out in the park – thankfully, this Sheffield pizza place has you covered on both.

The Porter Pizza Co sn a compact but bustling operation on Sharrow Vale Road, and reinforces again for me that the area remains one of the best Local High Streets for decent food in the city. Balmy nights like we’ve had recently are perfect for a stroll through Endcliffe Park or Frog Walk before picking one of the local restaurants branching off of the Hunters Bar Roundabout and enjoying your evening. Please, give it a go.

Porter Pizza is Sharrow’s best offering for stonebaked pizza, the kind that come blistered out the oven with black sunspots about 10 minutes after you ordered. It’s clearly a hit with locals, as I was concerned at first there would be no room when we arrived at 7.30pm on a Wednesday, with a queue of about eight people out the door and seemingly every seat filled.

Not that this would have been a problem. Porter Pizza is as much a takeaway as a dining-in experience, and I was more than ready to follow suit and take ours to-go for a impromptu picnic in Endcliffe Park, as many others seemed to be planning as they walked off boxes in hand.

But, we were in luck. If I looked worried about space, the waitress certainly wasn’t, who cheerfully slotted me and my date at the window seats, not six inches from another couple. It’s a buzzing location at peak hours but I sense I can just as easily recommend taking to-go as staying in. Between the simple but cosy interiors, the chatty team and the view of the oven where the chefs work ceaselessly, Porters was a fun place to be for an evening out.

It was called a ‘Ciao Bello!’ – Portobello mushrooms on a base of… mushrooms and truffle cream? So no tomato sauce? Well, I don’t know… Wait, why are my eyebrows creasing? I feel like a Philistine. Am I so closed off to new experiences? The waitress sold me on it, of course I’ll try it, you’re the experts.

I’m glad I did too. What an experience. All the comfort of pizza with the decadence of good pasta as well, with a shaving of lemon thyme in there to cut through all the richness. One of the best pizzas I’ve ever had in Sheffield, for an outstanding £10. My date’s was the Queen Buffalo – rocket leaves, artichoke hearts, buffalo mozzarella and balsamic glaze. Oh, and a tomato base. An absolute winner for £12.

Neither of us could finish our meals, but that’s in no way a bad thing. Both werer very good, just the right level of richness, not too large either – I guess conversation just helps food settle as suddenly we were full. Of course, they the team will give you box to take the rest home. I couldn’t ask for more, an outstanding service.

Porter Pizza is as good a takeaway place as it is to sit in, and for around £10-£12 a meal it's the easiest thing in to world to take a box to Endcliffe Park for a lazy evening out.

I’ve had Porter Brook to stay and now I want it to-go. My next plan is to get some friends, order out and take our boxes to the park to kick off a lazy evening. I heartily, heartily recommend.

