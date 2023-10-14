Poseidon Fish Bar: Shock as popular Sheffield chippy closes suddenly
It has left people wondering where to go for fish and chips in the area
A popular Sheffield fish and chip shop has closed, sparking sadness at the loss of a business and vendor of tasty food.
Poseidon Fish Bar on Junction Road at Hunter’s Bar put up a sign stating it is permanently closed. Workmen have been seen taking out the fittings.
A spokesman at the original Poseidon Fish Bar on Abbey Lane said it shut at the request of the landlord who intends to open a sandwich shop there next month.
Customers posted their feelings on social media, with many mourning its loss. It had a 3.9 out of five rating from 146 Google Reviews.
Others discussed where they would go instead, with Two Steps on nearby Sharrowvale Road and Ranmoor Friery receiving positive mentions.
Others reminisced about Poseidon’s predecessor, French bistro Ceres, which closed in 2019.