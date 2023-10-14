News you can trust since 1887
Poseidon Fish Bar: Shock as popular Sheffield chippy closes suddenly

It has left people wondering where to go for fish and chips in the area

By David Walsh
Published 14th Oct 2023, 08:00 BST
A popular Sheffield fish and chip shop has closed, sparking sadness at the loss of a business and vendor of tasty food.

Poseidon Fish Bar on Junction Road at Hunter’s Bar put up a sign stating it is permanently closed. Workmen have been seen taking out the fittings.

Poseidon on Junction Road at Hunter's Bar has closed.
Poseidon on Junction Road at Hunter's Bar has closed.
A spokesman at the original Poseidon Fish Bar on Abbey Lane said it shut at the request of the landlord who intends to open a sandwich shop there next month.

Customers posted their feelings on social media, with many mourning its loss. It had a 3.9 out of five rating from 146 Google Reviews.

Others discussed where they would go instead, with Two Steps on nearby Sharrowvale Road and Ranmoor Friery receiving positive mentions.

Others reminisced about Poseidon’s predecessor, French bistro Ceres, which closed in 2019.

