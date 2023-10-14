It has left people wondering where to go for fish and chips in the area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular Sheffield fish and chip shop has closed, sparking sadness at the loss of a business and vendor of tasty food.

Poseidon Fish Bar on Junction Road at Hunter’s Bar put up a sign stating it is permanently closed. Workmen have been seen taking out the fittings.

Poseidon on Junction Road at Hunter's Bar has closed.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman at the original Poseidon Fish Bar on Abbey Lane said it shut at the request of the landlord who intends to open a sandwich shop there next month.

Customers posted their feelings on social media, with many mourning its loss. It had a 3.9 out of five rating from 146 Google Reviews.

Others discussed where they would go instead, with Two Steps on nearby Sharrowvale Road and Ranmoor Friery receiving positive mentions.