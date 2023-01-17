A popular bakery has closed its pizza section due to spiralling bills - sparking dismay from fans who say they were the best in Sheffield.

Crumb artisan bakery in Millhouses has stopped serving pizza ‘for the foreseeable future’ due to the ‘huge rise’ in gas bills and cost of ingredients. The business on Abbeydale Road now plans to put all its efforts into the bakery side of the business ‘which is thriving’.

It has been praised for its sourdough bread, doughnuts, croissants, pain au chocolat and lots of different pastries and baked goods.

Crumb was opened by Imre Von Schreiber and partner Isabella Phillips in December 2021 following the popularity of their baking in lockdown. It sold Neapolitan-style pizzas from Thursday to Saturday evenings. The bakery remains open Wednesday to Sunday from 8.30am to 3pm.

Imre Von Schreiber pictured with some donuts at Crumb (Picture by Isabella Phillips)

A Crumb Instagram post states: "We have been agonising over this and it has been an incredibly difficult decision to make. The huge rise in gas bills as well as the increase in cost of ingredients has forced our hand. We are hoping to revisit pizzas in the summer so we will keep you posted.

“A huge thank you to our amazing pizza team Isaac and Ettie, they have been making the most delicious pizzas we could ask for and have worked so hard. This does mean that we are now able to put all of our efforts into the bakery side of the business which is thriving. Thank you so much for your continued support and understanding.”

Scores of fans and fellow businesses responded with dismay and messages of support.

Porter Pizza wrote: “Sorry to hear this guys. I’m sure you’ll be back at it sometime soon and glad the bakery is keeping you busy.”

Imre Von Schreiber and donuts at Crumb. Picture by Isabella Phillips

Kenny Strain wrote: “Understand why and must have been a hard decision...Going to miss the best pizza in Sheffield.. would be happy to pay more.”

And Sarah K Gonzalez added: “You guys are amazing, talented bakers and even without pizza nights you will continue to thrive.”

In 2021, Isabella Phillips said: “It started off just us selling for our friends and family and shared it on social media and it kind of blew up.”

