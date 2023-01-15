A Sheffield toy shop is closing down as customers worry about ‘heating and food’ - with December one of its worst months.

TOYKO bosses called time on the store, on Station Road, Chapeltown, after experiencing some days without a single customer through the door - even in the run-up to Christmas.

After Saturday, January 28 it will be online only at toyko.co.uk. Proprietor Shaun O’Hagan said trade dived from September due to the cost-of-living crisis.

He added: “People are worrying about heating and food, it’s had a big impact on small retailers. Some days literally no one would come through the door. We were hoping to do half our annual sales in December 2022 but it was one of our worst months.”

He opened the shop with partner Katie Keeton in November 2021 and it was busy at first and some sales topped £300, he added. But recently the highest was £60, showing that people were struggling, Shaun said.