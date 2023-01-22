A Sheffield shopping centre is staging a market devoted to bespoke, quirky and interesting products created by independent artists and craftspeople.​​​​​​​

Crystal Peaks hopes to have more than 30 stalls at ‘Peaks Uniques’ when it returns on Saturday, March 11.

The first event in 2021 featured everything from bath products to houseplants, greetings cards to art works and jewellery to pet accessories. Since then, centre bosses say the event has proved so successful it has become a ‘firm favourite’ with makers and shoppers.

Crystal Peaks manager Lee Greenwood said they had been “overwhelmed” by the response to Peaks Uniques.

He added: “The emphasis is on the unique, bespoke, quirky and interesting - the sort of products that differ from what we already offer in our stores and existing marketplace.

“This time we will have space for even more stallholders - and that means an even greater selection of things to buy. For this first event of 2023 we already have a large number of fantastic local makers returning once more but we will also have places available for new exhibitors to take part.

“For stallholders, of course, there is the benefit of everything being under cover and also toilet facilities, free parking, food and drink outlets, various cash points and wifi connection, as well as the support of our Caredesk, cleaning and security teams. For shoppers, of course, it is simply a great opportunity to see the full range of products available from our independent traders.”