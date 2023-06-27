An Italian cafe in a former Sheffield city centre bank is set to open next month.

La Spezia is due to open in the old RBS on the corner of The Moor and Fitzwilliam Gate in July, workers said today.

Businessman Aso Kanabe bought the building at auction lat year. The upper floors could become up to 10 flats, he said in April.

He added: “I feel confident and positive. Coffee shops are a good business. It also depends on the council, if they do something with the Moorfoot building.”

Builders at work in the former bank on The Moor.

Sheffield City Council plans to convert its giant Moorfoot office into flats as part of a drive for 20,000 more residents in the city centre.

Other Italian establishments in Sheffield city centre include Cafe Tucci, which opened on Surrey Street in 2022. It has recently expanded into a second venue on Ecclesall Road. Grazie also moved last year, into larger premises on Leopold Street.