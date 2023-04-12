A popular Italian cafe is expanding into a new venue on one of Sheffield’s most popular streets.

Caffe Tucci is set to open on busy Ecclesall Road next month following the success of the first on Surrey Street in the city centre. The business is owned by brothers Salvatore and Stefano Capasso and has the slogan 'Naples in the heart'.

Salvatore said the new venue would offer hot food as well as the sandwiches, salads and cakes sold on Surrey Street. They chose Ecclesall Road because it was busy and many of their city centre customers live in the area. The new unit is in a former tea shop between Woody’s Sandwich Bar and K Tea Bubble Tea and Deli, near Hunter's Bar roundabout and Endcliffe Park.

Salvatore said he was very excited at the challenge, which involves new plumbing and electrics.

He joked: “We’re not sure it’s going to work - but it’s going to work. Ecclesall Road is a busy area and 40 per cent of our customers come from there.”

The new cafe is creating two full-time and two part-time jobs for teenagers, he added.

The first Caffe Tucci was a success when it opened in January last year. In August it ran into problems when work on a new hotel started next door, with the brothers claiming noise, dust, hoardings and skips were costing them customers. But that was resolved after they complained. The Innkeeper's Lodge and Steakhouse opens on Friday in the former Halifax Bank.

