David Kessen
By David Kessen

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 15:42 BST

It’s been a landmark as you enter Sheffield from the north for generations.

But right now, you’ll not see it as you drive into the city along Penistone Road.

The distinctive painted sign, in huge letters, that announces the Norfolk Arms car park, written large on the side of one of the Grenoside pub’s buildings, has been painted over.

It is part of a massive renovation of the building, which is due to be transformed and reopened again in the future, having been closed for five years.

But there is good news - the distinctive Norfolk Arms sign looks set to return, judging by the artist’s impression of how the building will look when work is completed.

We have taken pictures of how the building is now looking as work at the site progresses, and we have woven into our gallery pictures of how it used to look, and of how it is expected to look when completed. They show scaffolding which had been around the building has now gone.

The plans for the building, filed with Sheffield Council last year, are for the demolition of an existing conservatory and part of an outbuilding, and the creation of a new extension to the rear. It also includes a link extension between pub and a prominent outbuilding, as well as the use of the outbuilding and first floor as trade areas.

It addition it includes alterations to the existing car park and the use of adjoining land as an additional car park.

Work has been going on at the pub for many month.

The Norfolk Arms, in Grenoside, closed around five years ago, following the coronavirus pandemic.

This is how the Norfolk Arms looks as work on the site continues, amid plans to re-open the venue. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World

This is how the Norfolk Arms looks as work on the site continues, amid plans to re-open the venue. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

The Norfolk Arms as it looked before work started on the site, with the distinctive lettering on the side of one of the buildings Photo: Google

The Norfolk Arms as it looked before work started on the site, with the distinctive lettering on the side of one of the buildings Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google

How the Norfolk Arms is intended to look from the front after work is completed. Picture: Studio H87

How the Norfolk Arms is intended to look from the front after work is completed. Picture: Studio H87 | Studio H87 Photo: Studio H87

The is how the Norfolk Arms is looking as work proceeds to revamp the building, with plans to re-open it. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World

The is how the Norfolk Arms is looking as work proceeds to revamp the building, with plans to re-open it. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | From the road Photo: Dean Atkins

