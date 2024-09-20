Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pictures show how work is progressing on a well known landmark Sheffield pub, as work towards re-opening it continues

Scaffolding now surrounds the walls of the Norfolk Park, on the A61 Penistone Road, Genoside, with workmen clearly visible on the site, whose owners plan to refurbish, and re-open next year.

The famous Norfolk Arms car park sign, usually a big landmark on the road, is currently obscured by the scaffolding posts, and work can be seen to have been done to join the main building to an outbuilding which forms part of the plans for the venue.

Pictures show work progressing on landmark Sheffield pub The Norfolk Arms, Grenoside. Photo: David Kessen | National World

Our pictures show what the building currently looks like as the work continues.

Workmen make progress on the walls at the Norfolk Arms, Grenoside. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

The Norfolk Arms, in Grenoside, closed around four years ago, following the coronavirus pandemic, but major renovation plans were approved lby Sheffield Council planners last year.

It was put on the market by the agents Fleurets, who have also confirmed to The Star that it has been sold.

Plans by previous owners of the venue, True North Brew Co, had been put in place to renovate and extend the pub. The plans included demolishing the rear conservatory, adding an extension at the back and linking the pub with the outbuilding. They were approved by Sheffield Council in summer 2023.

The planning application stated how the proposed renovations to the building, which dates back to the 19th century and has been extended over the years, would 'allow for an improved offer including a food proposition'.

"Following the much needed works, The Norfolk Arms, it is hoped, will be brought back to its former glory and re-establish its popularity within the City," the application added.

The pub, according to last year’s sales pitch, has parking, a large garden and additional land, and is large enough to cater for 165 covers inside and 146 outdoors. The 'very busy' main road location within a 'densely populated suburb' are listed as factors in the pub's potential revival.