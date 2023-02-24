News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 6 photos of Balti King in years gone by after iconic restaurant closes

Balti King opened as the self-proclaimed first balti house in Sheffield and 33 years later, the restaurant has now sadly closed.

By Harry Harrison
3 minutes ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 12:52pm

This week, owner, Tony Hussain, confirmed the popular restaurant had shut its doors for the final time on February 2, 2023. The news was met with sadness and messages of support for Tony and the Balti King team from customers old and new.

Being an iconic part of Sheffield’s hospitality industry for so long, there have been many photos taken there over the years. Here are six photos to take us down the Balti King memory lane.

1. Old restaurant front

Balti King's street facing facade had a very different look before the restaurant's latest front was installed.

Photo: Roger Nadal

2. 1997

Manager Tony Hussain with waiters, left, Shabin Younis, and Tariq Hussain, at the Balti King restaurant, Broomhill.

Photo: Roger Nadal

3. A popular Sheffield restaurant

Managers, Adres Khan(left) and Nazakat Hussain at the Balti King, Broomhill.

Photo: Roger Nadal

4. 'Sheffield's first balti house'

Steve Mabbutt tucks into a fresh Balti at The Balti King in Broomhill.

Photo: Dean Atkins

