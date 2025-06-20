The former home of a once popular Sheffield pizza shop loved by students looks set to re-open with a new use, years after it closed.

Nibbles Pizza was a popular takeaway in Broomhill for years, and dated back to the late 1980s.

But the site on Glossop Road has now been closed for two years.

NIbbles Pizza closed two years ago.

A planning application has been submitted to Sheffield Council which would see the building transformed into a cafe and bar.

Nine Lives Pubco Limited wants to transform the building in a new venue, called Cats, which would be open as a cafe during the day, and as a bar during the evening.

The company said in documents supporting the application: “This planning application proposes a change of use for a vacant commercial unit to create a dual concept cafe-bar with an integrated retail offering, operated by Nine Lives Pubco Limited.

“It will transition throughout the day: operating as a calm, welcoming cafe during the day, and transforming into a sociable bar space in the evening.

“It reflects a commitment to high-quality, community-conscious hospitality.”

They added: “ The unit has been vacant for close to two years and has fallen into a visible state of disrepair, with the interior requiring investment and restoration”

“This application proposes a thoughtful and well managed hospitality use for a neglected unit at the heart of Broomhill. Through carefully designed physical improvements, strong operational controls, and community-focused values, it will be a distinctive and responsible addition to the District Centre.”

The plans would also see a small outdoor seating area at the front of the building, which the company believes would enhance café culture in Broomhill.

If the scheme goes ahead, it is expected that the business would operate as a cafe from around 8am until 8pm, and then become a bar until 11.30pm. It would also bring into use a lower ground floor space for both customer seating and back-of-house storage, creating what the business describes as ‘an intimate, subterranean cafe-bar environment.’

The firm says there are plans to host community-focused activities, such as weekday cinema nights in the lower ground floor, bring your-own vinyl Sunday sessions, and language classes.

They also want to fit a white neon sign over the main entrance, which would read ‘Cats’.