Crowdfunding campaign for Broomhill Methodist Centre project

Broomhill Methodist Centre is aiming to hit new heights as it launches its own climbing wall.

The building in the heart of the Broomhill community is supported by The Foundry Sheffield, the charitable organisation that manages a portfolio of sites across the city, including the iconic Victoria Hall, Sheffield’s Quaker meeting House and Walkley Ebenezer Methodist Church.

Now, in association with Sheffield’s Climbing Works, the landmark Broomhill building is set to have its own climbing wall.

The community bouldering wall will be suitable for everybody from beginners to seasoned climbers and anybody looking to improve well-being through movement.

The Mini Broomhill project has already undergone a successful trial period.

And as the Methodist Centre continues to strengthen its links in the wider community, another project will see the creation of Mini Broomhill, a family-friendly play space based around a miniature high street.

“We are delighted that both these exciting projects have been given the green light and will be attracting many new visitors to Broomhill Methodist Centre,” said The Foundry Sheffield Chief Executive Rose Durant.

“The Climbing Works is a well-established and extremely popular Sheffield brand and we are delighted to be working with them on bringing one of their special climbing walls to Broomhill.”

Rose added that the Mini Broomhill project was also going ahead following a pilot that had been running for several months.

“We have been delighted by the public response to the concept, which creates the shops and facilities of an area like Broomhill in miniature and all at a level young visitors can enjoy exploring and playing in.

“Now we have grant funding for this project we are looking forward to taking the prototype and creating our permanent imaginative play area, which we are confident will prove extremely popular.”

Funding is in place for both projects thanks to a raft of grant aid but there is also a special Crowdfunding project which has been launched, with the aim of raising a further £15,000 towards the project, which would then be matched by Sports England.

“Our long term aim at Broomhill Methodist Centre is to provide not only a church space that is open and accessible to all but also a place where people can feel safe, heard and connected, regardless of their background or beliefs,” Rose said.

“The Foundry Sheffield is all about creating and nurturing thriving and supportive communities and we look forward to seeing both these projects completed before the end of the year.”

To support the Broomhill Methodist Centre Crowdfunding project visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/broomhill-methodist-centre-bouldering-wall

To find out more about The Foundry Sheffield and the facilities now being offered at all its sites visit www.victoriahallsheffield.org