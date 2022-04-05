Five plans in the works for Sheffield – including Next Meadowhall makeover and new quality housing

2. Demolishing a bungalow for a big new house

A developer wants to demolish a bungalow and build a new detached house in its place in the affluent neighbourhood of Ranmoor – at 23 Whitworth Road. In a statement provided with the plans, Ackroyd & Abbott said: “We are proposing a high quality housing scheme in place of a single storey dwelling that sits out of character to its surroundings. “We have sought to create a scheme that reflects the mass and height of the local area while providing a modernised interpretation of the local typology. In conclusion we believe the redevelopment of the site will have a positive impact on the area.” The application can be found here: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=R8ME7ONYH0E00

Photo: Contributor