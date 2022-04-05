Five plans in the works for Sheffield – including Next Meadowhall makeover and new quality housing

Sheffield Council will consider each of these recently submitted plans and decide whether they should go ahead as they are, be approved with extra conditions or be refused.
Keep up to date with the local democracy reporting service online and in print to find out the outcomes of these and other developments happening around Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
1. Major steelworks redevelopment
A logistics company revealed plans for phase two of its redevelopment of the former Outokumpu steelworks, currently one of the city’s largest vacant sites. It is expected to create more 1,500 jobs when open and around 360 jobs during construction. This will be phase two of the site’s redevelopment, covering a 15.8 hectares plot, including a storage and distribution warehouse with offices; a multi-storey car park; ancillary facilities; motorcycle, cycle and lorry parking; a service yard; and associated landscaping works. To read the plans in full or comment, visit: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=R8SAKTNY0NH00
Photo: Contributor
2. Demolishing a bungalow for a big new house
A developer wants to demolish a bungalow and build a new detached house in its place in the affluent neighbourhood of Ranmoor – at 23 Whitworth Road. In a statement provided with the plans, Ackroyd & Abbott said: “We are proposing a high quality housing scheme in place of a single storey dwelling that sits out of character to its surroundings. “We have sought to create a scheme that reflects the mass and height of the local area while providing a modernised interpretation of the local typology. In conclusion we believe the redevelopment of the site will have a positive impact on the area.” The application can be found here: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=R8ME7ONYH0E00
Photo: Contributor
3. Makeover at Next in Meadowhall
Next at Meadowhall is planning a makeover which it said will significantly improve the appearance of the store. A planning application for a range of improvement works at Next, The Gallery, Meadowhall Centre, was recently submitted to Sheffield Council by Next and agents Q+A Planning. If given the go-ahead, the store will install a low level glazing and part new two storey planar glazing and existing high level windows will be blocked up with new brick slip cladding to match existing colour palette. To view the plans in full or comment, visit: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=R8SSEGNYH8100
Photo: Google Maps
4. New city centre park
Sheffield Council has submitted an application to change a condition on its plans for a new city centre park, which recently started construction. Pounds Park is set to be completed and open in nine months, comprising a water feature, climbing boulder, food and drink kiosk, public toilets, greenery and children’s play equipment. The local authority wants to change the wording of ‘pre commencement’ condition to ‘pre commencement for that area of works’. The full application is here: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=R8UHKBNYH9000
Photo: Henry Boot Construction