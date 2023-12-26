Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children will be able to design and make their own treats at a chocolate factory set up by a Willy Wonka from Barnsley.

The JJA Snack manufacturing facility opens at The Business Village in Barnsley in the new year and school parties, Scouts, Guides and other youth groups are invited to make their own chocolate bars – and eat them.

Jamie Ashpole - offering golden ticket to future engineers

The hands-on educational venture is being launched by Jamie Ashpole, director of engineering company, JJA Pack, based in Rotherham.

Jamie and his team design, build, install and maintain machinery for chocolate factories all over the world and count the best-known brands amongst their clients.

He said: “I want to give youngsters an insight into what manufacturing involves, through a fun, hands-on opportunity to design and make their own chocolate bar.

“I love what I do, and I really would like more young people to think about a career in engineering. When I travel to chocolate factories all over the world, I’m struck by how it is mostly older people working in them. I’d really like to see that change.”

Jamie has invested more than £70,000 in kitting out and customising his chocolate factory for young people and is creating two jobs in 2024.

He added: “I work in the coolest industry on the planet. It’s all about chocolate and robots – what’s not to like?”