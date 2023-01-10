Across Sheffield, pub companies are crying out for people to take on a variety of venues.

Some are traditional, some modern, some come with accommodation and some are set to be refurbished - but all need a publican who is a hit with punters and can keep them as busy as the Rovers Return or the Queen Vic. While many boozers have closed in recent times due to the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis they’re still big business. Opportunities are available through multiple companies including Star Pubs and Bars, Stonegate Pub Company, Greene King and Punch Taverns. We've rounded up a collection below.

Fagans 69, Broad Lane

Perhaps the biggest shoes to fill in Sheffield? Tom and Barbara Boulding announced they planned to retire this year after 37 years at the helm of the legendary boozer which is famous for its live music nights and Guinness. It comes with cheap accommodation, free city centre parking and the chance to run a beloved, long-standing pub in the heart of Sheffield.

Star Pubs and Bars says attitude and the ability to engage customers from behind the bar is more valuable than experience. Annual rent is £15,744 and estimated annual operating profit is £15,743, on £240,771 annual turnover.

Three Tuns, 39 Silver Street Head

This pub is believed to have been serving since the 1700s. Star Pubs and Bars wants long-term operators who are ‘local to Sheffield and know how to market the pub online’.

Comes with private accommodation. A refurbishment is planned to to appeal to ‘real ale drinkers following the local trails, professionals needing remote working space and students’. Estimated annual operating profit is £26,065.

Star Pubs and Bars says attitude and the ability to engage customers from behind the bar is more valuable than experience.

Old Crown Inn, 137 London Road

Star Pubs and Bars is planning a £190,000 investment to make it more ‘premium’. The firm says the pub is known for its live music events but its potential in an ‘up-and-coming neighbourhood’ is untapped.

Experience is required: ‘Are you an experienced operator who has previously run venues in Sheffield? You will have a clear direction in which you wish to take this business and you will understand the local market. A background in brewing would be preferred for this pub.

Doctors Orders, 412 Glossop Road

Here’s another prominent venue set for a revamp. The pub is in a busy location close to hospitals and Sheffield University and has a large beer terrace overlooking the road. Star Pubs and Bars is planning a ‘comprehensive refurbishment’ to transform it into a ‘fresh and vibrant destination to eat, drink and socialise’.

It also comes with three-bed live-in accommodation. Rent is £42,555-a-year. Estimated annual operating profit is £44,554.

Sportsman, Main Street, Hackenthorpe

The Sportsman is a community local on the main road in the village. Star Pubs and Bars says there are 4,216 people within a 10 minute walking distance and it’s ‘the perfect place to go for a quality pint and to catch up with family and friends’. It has a newly-refurbished function room. Star says: ‘Some experience with functions and events would come in handy here, as utilising the pubs function space will be key to your success!’

Pheasant Inn, 30 Trafalgar Road, Wadsley Bridge

The Pheasant Inn is within walking distance of Sheffield Wednesday’s ground at Hillsborough. It is described as a spacious community pub that is split into two trading areas. One is dedicated to live sports and pub games, the other is a traditional tap room. It also has a beer garden with its own bar. Annual rent: £18,064.

Black Bull 18, Church Street, Ecclesfield

The Black Bull is in a ’suburban premium’ location and will have ’little competition’ for its new direction: a premium community pub that offers good food.

Star Pubs and Bars is planning investment of £220,000 to give it a new lease of life. The next operator should introduce a home-cooked food menu which prides itself on being locally sourced. They should also develop a calendar of weekly events to bring locals together. Experience running a food business 'is essential’.

The job comes with three-bed accommodation.

The Masons Arms Crookes Road, Crookes

This Stonegate pub trades well at weekends and has one of the largest beer gardens in the area but there is ‘a lot of scope’ to develop weekdays.

It has had a recent revamp but would benefit from investment into a small catering kitchen producing ‘street food’ the firm says. Comes with three-bed accommodation.

Rose House, 316 South Road, Walkley

The Rose House is traditionally styled throughout and has a lounge, sports room, juke box in the bar area and a loung for up to 40 covers.

It also has a ‘lovely garden’ and comes with three-bed accommodation, kitchen and lounge says Stonegate Pub Partners.

Ranmoor Inn, 330 Fulwood Road, Ranmoor

Significant investment is planned as part of a new letting agreement, says Stonegate. The rear courtyard has already transformed into a ‘secluded spot with beautiful planted pots and hanging baskets, enjoyed all year around due to the heated undercover seating for 30 guests’.

Bulls Head, 396 Fulwood Road, Ranmoor

Just down the road from the Ranmoor Inn, the Bulls Head is a ‘rare opportunity' to acquire a business opportunity in an ‘affluent location’. The pub was refurbished to a ‘very high standard’ and remains in ‘excellent condition throughout’. It also has a ‘superb rear courtyard’. Comes with three-bed accommodation.

Forty Foot, Wordsworth Avenue, Ecclesfield

The Forty Foot is on a large plot in the middle of a housing estate. It is close to Hillsborough and sees increased footfall on match days and historically has provided a venue for live sports viewing and live music. A Stonegate pub. Three-bed private accommodation.

Richmond Hotel, 443 Richmond Road, Richmond

A large pub with three bar areas and a function room for 100. It also has six-bedrooms for the landlord and their family.

