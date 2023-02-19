A Sheffield sports bar has announced its official opening after teaming up with a top food operator.

Monkey Club Sports Bar and Kitchen and YUZU Street Food launch on Friday February 24 at the venue in Hillsborough. The bar offers live sport every day, American pool and shuffleboard and YUZU specialises in Asian inspired fusion dishes.

YUZU posted on Facebook: ‘Think fluffy baos, chilly beers and the best sport action all served to your table. We are absolutely buzzing to have a permanent home here in Sheffield after doing countless street food events in the city with our truck in the past’.

Monkey Club is at Unit 9, Hillsborough Barracks, Langsett Road. Last month it was targeted by burglars who stole dozens of bottles of booze. The pair, a man and a woman, were captured on CCTV clearing shelves of spirits at 3.45am on Thursday January 26. Proprietor Ryan MacDonald posted the videos on Facebook - where were watched more than 20,000 times.

