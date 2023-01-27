This is the moment burglars raid a Sheffield bar and help themselves to dozens of bottles of booze - while calling each other by name.

The man and woman were filmed clearing shelves of spirits in the Monkey Club Sports Bar and Kitchen in Hillsborough. At one point she helps him stand on the bar and he reaches down bottles which she puts in a shopping bag. In another clip he empties a pile of rubbish on the floor and fills the dustbin with loot. Crucially, the video also captures sound - and she can be heard saying: “Dave come on.” While he appears to call her "Kerry".

Proprietor Ryan MacDonald posted the videos on Facebook - where they have been watched more than 20,000 times - and issued a message to the thieves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wrote: ‘Just when you thought this industry can't get any harder...meet Dave and Kerry from Upperthorpe. Dave and Kerry have until tomorrow to return every drop and pay for all the damage. Don't be like Dave and Kerry.”

A woman can be seen in the bar with a shopping bag filled with bottles.

The burglary was at 3.45am on Thursday January 26. Monkey Club is at Unit 9, Hillsborough Barracks, on Langsett Road.

Scores of people have liked, shared and commented on the post. One said: 'Masters of subtlety. These two are clearly professionals mate, be careful'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another: 'Zero brain cells'. And, likening the pair to a Harry Enfield sketch, one wrote: 'More like Kev and Perry. Hope you find the vermin'.

Last summer Mr Macdonald told The Star he was planning to invest more than £350,000 in the premises after agreeing a 15-year lease.

'Dave' carries a dustbin he emptied and filled with booze in a raid on the Monkey Club

The man was filmed climbing on to the bar and reaching down bottles from the top shelf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad