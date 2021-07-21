EyUp Skills is launching a bursary scheme for the 16-week full-time course which aims to teach enough to get a first job as a software developer.

Of the eight places in the first cohort, two are free for students from disadvantaged backgrounds or who are under-represented in the tech sector.

The announcement comes in the same week Sheffield games firm Sumo Digital sold for £919m and was advertising 173 jobs worldwide.

David Richards wants to boost tech skills and opportunities in Sheffield. Photo: Paul Cooper

David Richards, founder of software firm WANdisco, is behind ‘EyUp’ which, as well as the coding bootcamp, aims help those who graduate find jobs and provide start-up capital and mentoring to new firms.

Launching in September, EyUp Skills will deliver the course in partnership with iO Academy, through home and classroom-based learning at Castle House, the Sheffield offices of WANdisco plc.

Applicants are assessed on potential rather than experience and course fees can be paid with an interest-free, deferred payment.

David Richards said: “Companies across the world are crying out for tech skills. I am proud to help meet this demand in my home county of South Yorkshire.

An iO Academy class.

“We want to spread success across communities, help people realise their potential and provide a meaningful alternative to university. The generous support of our hiring partners will help to fund this bursary scheme and support talent and ambition in the region.”

Applications for the course are open now at: https://io-academy.uk/apply/

To enquire about the free places email: [email protected]

