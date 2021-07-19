Sheffield surplus food firm keeps masks after Freedom Day as cases rise

Food Works says it interacts with hundreds of people every week and is continuing mask wearing and social distancing to protect customers, volunteers and staff.

It also wants to avoid closure due to staff having to self isolate.

The Handsworth-based social enterprise put out the message as the Government lifted Covid restrictions despite a rise in cases and the prime minister and chancellor having to self isolate because the health secretary tested positive.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jo Hercberg. Picture: Chris Etchells

Jo Hercberg, founder and communications and partnerships director, said: “Food Works is an inclusive social enterprise interacting with hundreds of people seven days a week, 52 weeks of the year. We operate in several locations and our community comes from every postcode in the Sheffield region.

“We want to continue to protect our most vulnerable customers, volunteers and staff by continuing to wear masks and respecting social distance measures after 19 July 2021.

“Aside from keeping everyone safe, we also can't operate if several staff have to self isolate. This is already starting to happen in the team and the last thing we want to have to do is close for 10 days.

“We will require customers to join us in wearing masks, as they have done throughout the pandemic at Food Works Handsworth and Food Works Sharrow.

“Thank you so much for your understanding and support!”

Over the past year, the social enterprise has redistributed almost 500 tonnes of food that was going to waste and provided 40,000 boxes of groceries via markets in Wybourn and Sharrow.

Local journalism holds the powerful to account and gives people a voice. Please take out a digital subscription or buy a paper.