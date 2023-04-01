A new cocktail bar has opened on Ecclesall Road and proved an instant hit.

Paradise Lost ‘bar and hideaway’ has had a ‘super busy’ start according to manager Matthew Butcher. It is a 'grown up' tiki bar with a 1960s Hawaiin theme.

He added: “The first few days have been a great proof of concept. It's been super busy. As well as cocktails we do wine and ales, there’s something for everyone.”

It is open until 11.30pm Thursday to Sunday, but could add more days, he added. Three jobs have been created. The new venue is owned by Andy Trudgill who owns the barber next door, Wolf and Co, and Simon May who has a wine shop also on Ecclesall Road. Mr Butcher said was previously involved with Hagglers Corner cafe and bar on Queens Road.

Manager Matthew Butcher making cocktails at Paradise Lost.

Paradise Lost is in the former Society Bar which was opened by James Beech and pal Will Sykes in March 2020. It closed at Christmas.

Paradise Lost is in the former Society Bar which closed at Christmas.