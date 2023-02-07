A Sheffield cocktail bar has confirmed its permanent closure after last trading at Christmas.​​​​​​​

Society, at 421 Ecclesall Road, is in the process of being sold, according to co-founder James Beech. Mr Beech and pal Will Sykes opened the venue - a premium, independent micro bar - in March 2020 after leaving jobs and putting “18 months of blood, sweat and tears” into their dream.

But after just three weeks it was closed by the UK’s first lockdown in March 2020. Reopening in July they were forced to close again in October. The bar eventually took off when all restrictions were lifted in June 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In April 2022, Society announced daytime opening ‘for all your coffee needs’. But in June, Mr Beech left the business. In a Facebook post Mr Sykes thanked his pal for ‘many good times over the past two years’.

Will Sykes (top right) and James Beech launched Society on Ecclesall Road.

Today the venue stands empty with post building up inside and Mr Beech has confirmed its permanent closure.