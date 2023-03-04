The owners of a closed cocktail bar – who had left their jobs and put '18 months of blood, sweat and tears' into realising their dream of opening the venue – have issued a heartfelt message thanking customers for supporting them on their journey.

Society, at 421 Ecclesall Road, is in the process of being sold, according to co-founder James Beech. Mr Beech and pal Will Sykes opened the venue - a premium, independent micro bar - in March 2020 after leaving their jobs and putting “18 months of blood, sweat and tears” into their dream.

Mr Beech recently confirmed its permanent closure to The Star and the bar is also showing on Google as being ‘permanently closed’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday, Mr Sykes said: “Well, Sheffield, this is goodbye. It's been fun, it's been emotional, it's been everything I dreamed and more. I've had highs, I've had lows, but most importantly, I have no regrets.

Will Sykes (top right) and James Beech launched Society on Ecclesall Road.

Society was born of a dream to offer Sheffield a premium cocktail experience, where passion and expert care is taken with every drink. A place you can relax to laid-back House grooves, and immerse yourself in a cool ambience, whilst you sip your master-crafted cocktail... and I like to think that was achieved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He thanked all of the bartenders and added: “Society certainly would not have functioned without you, and I wouldn't have learned to be anywhere near as good of a bartender I became without the skills and knowledge that you all taught me.”

He thanked Mr Beech for ‘your help in making Society a reality,’ before adding: “And a final thank you to each and every person that came through our doors, for everyone who appreciated what we were, whether you had one drink or were a regular patron, I hope you all had a great time and made some fantastic memories with us."

The venue was forced to close shortly after opening by the UK’s first lockdown in March 2020. Reopening in July they were forced to close again in October. The bar eventually took off when all restrictions were lifted in June 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Society bar has not traded since Christmas.

In April 2022, Society announced daytime opening ‘for all your coffee needs’. But in June, Mr Beech left the business. In a Facebook post Mr Sykes thanked his pal for ‘many good times over the past two years’.

Mr Sykes confirmed in his Facebook post this week that Society has now been sold and will ‘rise as something new’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad