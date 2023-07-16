A Sheffield brewery has kicked off a drive to help fund plans for a football museum that’s bound to go down well with supporters.

Little Mesters Brewing Co has created a football-themed ale and lager and will give a cut of the income to the Sheffield Home of Football Charity.

Co-owner Ben Shaw said: “We are delighted to have teamed up with the charity to create a classic IPA and lager with a 4.2 % alcohol’ content. We just want to support an exciting new project for Sheffield.”

The new beers created by Ben Shaw of Little Mesters Brewing Co, top, and John Clarke from the Sheffield Home of Football

The business is based next to John Mitchell’s Wine Shop at Meadowhead.

Museum charity member John Stocks said: “The Sheffield Home of Football IPA and lager will be an invaluable tool in promoting our organisation to the world.

“We’re appealing to people to please support us by putting in an order for a few of these and support our charity. We need this in bars and pubs too if you’ve got the connections to help our fundraising.”

