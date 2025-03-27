New Chair of Destination Chesterfield announced at town’s largest business conference

Andrew Byrne, Group Property Development Director of The Devonshire Group, has been officially announced as the new Chair of Destination Chesterfield.

Business leaders and key stakeholders from across the town were updated on Andrew’s election to the role at Celebrate Chesterfield 2025.

Held at the Winding Wheel Theatre, the annual conference brought together the local business community to outline the future of Destination Chesterfield’s promotion of the town.

Andrew will lead the strategic direction of the Destination Chesterfield partnership alongside the Destination Chesterfield board and team, guiding the initiative as it continues to raise the profile of the town as a thriving place to live, work, visit and invest.

Andrew Byrne, Chair of Destination Chesterfield with Cllr Tricia Gilby, Vice-Chair of Destination Chesterfield

His appointment to this voluntary position marks a new chapter in the mission to drive investment, support local businesses, and showcase Chesterfield’s unique identity. The post was previously held for more than a decade by Peter Swallow, Managing Director of Bolsterstone PLC.

Speaking to delegates for the first time as Chair, Andrew expressed his enthusiasm for the role: “I am delighted to step into the role as Chair of Destination Chesterfield, and I’m excited to bring my passion for the local area to continue our progress.

“I’m looking forward to working with partners to highlight the new East Midlands Investment Zone, which will bring highly skilled jobs in green industries and advanced manufacturing to the Staveley area.

“We are also evolving into a town to experience – through the revitalisation of our high streets in Chesterfield and Staveley, an extension to Chesterfield Canal, and the ongoing development of the groundbreaking visitor attraction, PEAK Gateway Resort.

“We continue to build quality housing for residents in Chesterfield, including increasing the number of homes around our town centre. My priority, and that of the Destination Chesterfield partnership, is to ensure this continued regeneration benefits residents and bolsters our communities, as we continue to promote Chesterfield as a prime location to live, work, visit and invest.”

For 15 years, Destination Chesterfield has played a crucial role in supporting local economic growth and promoting Chesterfield as a contemporary destination.

During his address at Celebrate Chesterfield 2025, Andrew provided an overview of the new Destination Chesterfield plan, which will guide the promotion of Chesterfield until April 2027. This will concentrate on four key areas of activity:

A Place to Call Home – Showcasing Chesterfield as an attractive place to live whilst also encouraging further residential development across the borough.

Made in Chesterfield – Promoting manufacturing, engineering, and green industries to attract investment and drive growth, while inspiring future generations to pursue rewarding careers in these thriving sectors.

Experience Chesterfield – Showcasing the town’s tourism, hospitality, and cultural offerings to attract new businesses to the town centre and high streets, encourage people to spend leisure time locally, and support the visitor economy, while positioning Chesterfield as a gateway to the Peak District National Park.

Telling the Chesterfield Story – Strengthening Chesterfield’s brand and reputation through effective storytelling and working alongside the town’s network of Chesterfield Champions to raise the profile of Chesterfield as a contemporary destination. In addition, supporting businesses to grow by signposting support and encouraging innovation.

Celebrate Chesterfield 2025 was sponsored by DogLand, a business which has seen tremendous success and growth since launching in 2017.

At the event, the business’ founder Dawn Brown shared her inspiring story, crediting Chesterfield’s location and vibrant community for her success: “Since setting up my business, the community has embraced my vision, and the continued support has been invaluable. Being based here has allowed our business to grow and flourish, and thanks to this, we now have plans to expand the DogLand ethos to new areas.

“Chesterfield has a strong, collaborative business network that supports growth and innovation, which is why we are proud to support Destination Chesterfield’s successful promotion of the town.”

The event also hosted the annual Celebrate Chesterfield Business Expo, held in partnership with East Midlands Chamber. The expo allows organisations to showcase their products and services, discuss collaborations and create connections across the business community.

For more information on Celebrate Chesterfield 2025, and to view a copy of the Chesterfield Annual Review, go to: https://www.chesterfield.co.uk/business/celebrate/