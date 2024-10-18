Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A study by conciliation service Acas has revealed the top frustrations workers face at work

Common issues include micromanagement and receiving incorrect information

But two-thirds of over 1,000 workers cited poor performance by co-workers as the main annoyance

Acas says these behaviours can damage relationships, reduce productivity and lead to workplace conflicts

The most annoying and frustrating issues at work have been revealed by a new study.

According to research from conciliation service Acas, the most common frustration is other people, particularly colleagues failing to do their jobs correctly.

Other common problems that irk workers include micromanagement and receiving incorrect information.

In a survey of over 1,000 workers, two-thirds reported that the biggest annoyance they encountered at work was co-workers not performing their duties properly.

Acas said these frustrating workplace behaviours can harm relationships, reduce productivity and potentially lead to conflicts.

Director of dispute resolution Kate Nowicki said workplace relationships can sometimes deteriorate.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

“Whether it is lack of clarity or recognition, a personality clash or something else, these bad behaviours may seem relatively minor,” she says, “but they can have a cumulative and detrimental effect on people at work.

“When a relationship breaks down, it can be difficult or even impossible for a workplace to function. This can increase stress, impact productivity and may ultimately lead to bullying or harassment claims.”

What can I do if I face these issues at work?

If you're facing any of the above workplace issues, there are several steps you can take to address them.

If someone isn't doing their job properly, have a direct but respectful conversation with them, clarifying expectations and seeing if there's any misunderstanding or issue causing the problem.

If you're receiving incorrect information from fellow colleagues or managers, request clearer guidance from them to ensure everyone is on the same page.

If micromanagement or other issues are becoming a problem, speak with your supervisor, provide examples of how it’s affecting your work and suggest alternatives for more autonomy or improved collaboration.

If the above problems persist, document specific incidents, including dates, interactions and they affect your work - this helps provide evidence if needed later in a formal complaint.

If direct conversations with colleagues don’t resolve the issues, escalate to HR or use conflict resolution services.

Services like Acas or employment lawyers can provide advice or help mediate the issue before it escalates to a tribunal or formal complaint, but many workplaces offer mediation programmes to help resolve disputes before they escalate.

“Acas mediators can help workers find their voice and resolve differences without the cost and stress of more formal procedures such as an employment tribunal,” says Nowicki.

Through all of it, prioritise self-care; micromanagement or uncooperative colleagues can increase stress, so focus on stress management techniques, like setting boundaries, practising mindfulness or taking breaks.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.