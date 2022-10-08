Metro Bank App: Customers of high street bank in Sheffield experience outages to mobile app
The high street bank, which is located on Fargate in Sheffield, has had it’s mobile app go down for extended periods over the last few days.
High street bank, Metro Bank, has apologised to customers for the lengthy outages to their mobile app over the last few days, which has left some customers without the means to access their funds.
The group first announced an issue with their app, on Twitter, at 2.12pm on October 6, and have posted similar messages on October 7 and 8, whilst they work to rectify the problems.
When approached by The Star, a spokesperson for Metro Bank said: “We are still experiencing an issue with our mobile banking app. We are working hard to restore the app as soon as possible and apologise for any inconvenience to our customers.
"Online banking remains available and customers can call our contact centre or visit us in store if they need additional help. All of our banking services remain available through those channels.”
Reactions on Twitter suggest the app appears available in short bursts, with some saying they were able to move funds in the early hours of this morning.
The bank has issued a warning against fraudsters, who may be trying to take advantage of the outage.
They said on Twitter: “We’re working hard to fix our App. Fraudsters may try to take advantage of this situation, so please only get your updates here, or from our service status page.
"We won’t ask you to move your money, or direct you to anyone else for help.”