Meadowhall has issued a statement after the discovery of a suspected ‘historic explosive device’ near the centre.

The bomb squad was called after Meadowhall Way - the ring road that circles the mega-mall - was closed on Sunday afternoon.

Meadowhall shops close at 5pm on Sunday, but the Oasis dining area stays open until 9pm and the Vue Cinema even later.

Meadowhall Way was closed after the discovery.

A Meadowhall spokesperson said they were “supporting the police” in responding to the incident.

They added: “A bomb disposal team is currently attending, and a small cordon is in place. Meadowhall Way between the junction of Meadowhall Drive and Meadowhall Road to the bus station is currently closed.

“The centre is operating as normal in line with police advice.”