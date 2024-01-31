Meadowhall: YO! Sushi paid £750,000 to move from The Avenue ahead of new Zara opening
It has been based on the mall outside for some years.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Meadowhall restaurant is being paid £750,000 to relocate from outside a new fashion store.
YO! Sushi is leaving The Avenue and opening in an upstairs unit on High Street near the Oasis on Friday (February 2)
It comes as fashion giant Zara prepares to move into the old House of Fraser next to Flannels. The restaurant has been based on the mall outside for some years. But was offered £750,000 to surrender its lease and relocate, according to Meadowhall finance documents.
Centre director Darren Pearce said its new bigger space would be "at the centre of Meadowhall’s food offering".
He added: "It’s great to have Yo! Sushi move to such a prime location within the centre. The restaurant is often a favourite with our visitors and its addition is sure to add to the buzz of the dining quarter."
It will be above a Popeyes chicken restaurant, which opened in October.
The move comes as The Avenue prepares to welcome Sports Direct and Frasers, set to open in the former Debenhams this year.
Frasers Group, run by Mike Ashley, is also rumoured to be considering a bid to buy the entire megmall.