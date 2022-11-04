The Sheffield mega-mall has reopened the former Beaverbrooks on Lower High Street as an outlet. The cards have been designed by local artist, Luke Horton and one pound from each transaction goes to homelessness charity Roundabout. The pop-up store also has a section for Sheffield children’s hospice Bluebell Wood. For a donation, people receive a personalised twinkling star Christmas tree decoration.

Centre director Darren Pearce said: “This Christmas, we wanted to give our gift cards a true Yorkshire festive makeover, all while giving back to the local community, so Luke seemed like the perfect person to partner with. The pop-up store is a brilliant chance for shoppers to get their Yorkshire-themed gift cards and give their loved ones the gift of choice this season, all while supporting a fantastic local cause. The wellbeing of our community is incredibly important to us, so we’re proud to partner with Roundabout."