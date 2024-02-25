News you can trust since 1887
Meadowhall: Bomb squad called to 'historic explosive device' near Sheffield shopping centre

It is believed magnet fishers raised the alarm
By David Walsh
Published 25th Feb 2024, 17:47 GMT
The bomb squad has been called to a suspected World War Two bomb close to Meadowhall.

It is believed magnet fishers raised the alarm after hauling the device out of the River Don.

Police confirmed they had received a report of a suspected ‘historic explosive device’.

The bomb squad has been called to a suspected World War Two bomb close to Meadowhall. Meadowhall Way is closed between the junction of Meadowhall Drive and Meadowhall Road which includes a bridge of the River Don.

Officers closed Meadowhall Way between the junction of Meadowhall Drive and Meadowhall Road.

A spokesperson said: “Our officers are currently at the scene of an incident on Meadowhall Way in Sheffield.

“We were called at 2.57pm today, Sunday February 25, to reports that a suspected historic explosive device had been discovered in the river by a member of the public.

“A bomb disposal team is also attending and a small cordon is in place. Meadowhall Way between the junction of Meadowhall Drive and Meadowhall Road is currently closed. “Please plan alternative routes if possible.”

