Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The bomb squad has been called to a suspected World War Two bomb close to Meadowhall.

It is believed magnet fishers raised the alarm after hauling the device out of the River Don.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police confirmed they had received a report of a suspected ‘historic explosive device’.

The bomb squad has been called to a suspected World War Two bomb close to Meadowhall. Meadowhall Way is closed between the junction of Meadowhall Drive and Meadowhall Road which includes a bridge of the River Don.

Officers closed Meadowhall Way between the junction of Meadowhall Drive and Meadowhall Road.

A spokesperson said: “Our officers are currently at the scene of an incident on Meadowhall Way in Sheffield.

“We were called at 2.57pm today, Sunday February 25, to reports that a suspected historic explosive device had been discovered in the river by a member of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad