Meadowhall: Bomb squad called to 'historic explosive device' near Sheffield shopping centre
The bomb squad has been called to a suspected World War Two bomb close to Meadowhall.
It is believed magnet fishers raised the alarm after hauling the device out of the River Don.
Police confirmed they had received a report of a suspected ‘historic explosive device’.
Officers closed Meadowhall Way between the junction of Meadowhall Drive and Meadowhall Road.
A spokesperson said: “Our officers are currently at the scene of an incident on Meadowhall Way in Sheffield.
“We were called at 2.57pm today, Sunday February 25, to reports that a suspected historic explosive device had been discovered in the river by a member of the public.
“A bomb disposal team is also attending and a small cordon is in place. Meadowhall Way between the junction of Meadowhall Drive and Meadowhall Road is currently closed. “Please plan alternative routes if possible.”