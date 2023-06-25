A man is to appear before a Sheffield court after army bomb disposal teams were called to a South Yorkshire street.

Around a dozen houses were evacuated on Treefield Close, in Wingfield, Rotherham, while experts from the army bomb squad were on the site, and the road was sealed off. Police had raided a house.

Now police say a Rotherham man will appear before Sheffield magistrates charged with possession of an explosive substance.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Brett Ainley, (aged) 41, of Treefield Close in Wingfield is charged with possession of an explosive substance following a warrant at his property (on Friday June 23).

“During the warrant officers seized (what were) believed to be explosive devices. Ainley is remanded into police custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday June 26 2023.